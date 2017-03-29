West Africa: Over 1 Million People Are Stateless in West Africa - United Nations

At least, one million people are stateless or at risk of being stateless in the West African region, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said on Tuesday.

The UNHCR Deputy Representative in charge of protection, Madam Brigitte Mukanga -Eno, while speaking at the commemoration of the 2nd Anniversary of the Abidjan Declaration on statelessness in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)'s region, expressed concerns that more people will soon become stateless if actions were not urgently taken.

She said people who were caught up in the Bakassi Peninsula which have been ceded to Cameroon may become stateless if they refuse to identify with Cameroon or relocate to Nigeria.

She also said, the security crisis in the Nigeria's Northeast as well as the Lake Chad Basin could lead to statelessness of some persons.

According to her, some children cannot acquire a nationality at birth because of some limitations in legislation that prevent their mothers from passing on their nationality to them in the ECOWAS region.

She said: "Compounding to this problem, up to 60 million people within the ECOWAS population have never been registered at birth and do not hold any document proving their identity and nationality.

"The main challenges of statelessness in the region relate to gaps in the nationality legislation, and in the administration of identity and nationality documentation, including birth registration."

While noting that it was possible to end statelessness, Madam Mukanga -Eno said "it is a matter of political will. It requires improvement of both the legislation and the governance of documentation".

ECOWAS has set 2024 as the deadline to wipe out statelessness in the region but with only seven years left, Nigeria is yet to ratify and domesticate the Abidjan Declaration.

Speaking at the occasion, the Assistant Director, Department of International and Comparative Law, Federal Ministry of Justice, Francis Oni said "Nigeria has signed and ratified the universal declaration on human right".

He said though Nigeria had signed the convention that relates to stateless persons, she was yet to ratify or domesticate it.

Oni however, assured that the Federal Ministry of Justice will leave no stone unturned in assuring that the convention was ratified and domesticated soon.