28 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Niger NUT Advocates Implementation of N18,000 Minimum Wage

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The Niger State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has reopened the case for the payment of N18,000 minimum wage to workers by the state government. The union said the implementation of the federal government policy was long overdue.

The administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan introduced the N18,000 minimum wage with a directive that state governors should negotiate with their workers on the implementation of the policy.

Though the administration of former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu negotiated with workers and implemented the policy, organised labour in the state however claimed what was agreed and paid fell short of the N18,000 recommended by the federal government.

The state chairman of NUT, Mr. Ibrahim Umar, speaking at the opening of the 6th delegates conference of the union taking place at the Federal College of Education Kontagora, said the case had to be reopened because of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

