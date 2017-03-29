28 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dino Melaye Wears Academic Gown to Senate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) appeared at the Senate this morning wearing an academic gown .

Melaye who has been in the news over an alleged possession of fake results from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria arrived the Red Chamber around 10.30am.

Our correspondent reports that the lawmaker moved from one seat to the other greeting his colleagues.

The Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba had on Monday cleared Melaye, saying he graduated at the Institution with 3rd class division.

Nigeria

27 Million People Lack Safe Water in Countries Facing or At Risk of Famine

Water shortages, inadequate sanitation, poor hygiene practices and disease outbreaks are posing an additional threat to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.