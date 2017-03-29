28 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Tension As T-Boss, Debie-Rise, Bally and Marvis Up for Eviction

By Benjamin Njoku

Palpable tension may have returned to the Big Brother Naija house as today's fresh nominations put TBoss, Debie-Rise, Bally, and Marvis up for eviction, just less than 24 hours after the trio of Bally, TBoss and Debbie-Rise narrowly escaped eviction.

The house also experienced a rare change in leadership as Bisola became victorious in this week's head of house contest, after over 78 days of anticipation and several botched attempts at clinching the house leadership. She emerged top after winning the head of house contest. Bisola replaces Efe, who was the immediate past ultimate head of House and was unfortunately nominated for eviction but was saved by Bisola, the new queen of the house.

Meanwhile, today's nomination jolted some of the housemates as they all sober with the eviction fever making them sit back and re-think their strategies. For embattled Debie-Rise and TBoss, synergy appears to be the working strategy as both openly canvassed for voters' support.

Recall that both of them have been up for eviction back to back in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Bisola remains the only housemate that is yet to be formally nominated for eviction.

The ninth eviction show holds on Sunday, April 1, 2017.

