Africa: Google Raises Digital Literacy in Africa, Trains 1 Million On Various Skills

Empowering African youths with IT knowledge, global search engine, Google, recently disclosed that it has trained one million Africans in digital skills in eleven months. The technology firm also confirmed that it has reached its target early, and has set itself to train even more Africans in digital skills in the coming year.

The Digital Skills programme offers 89 courses through the online portal, and Google works with 14 training partners covering more than 20 countries to offer face to face training. The programme is expected to address needs for small business owners, who are looking to better understand how to take advantage of the web across Africa.

Accordingly, Google will add web-focused skills training for SMEs across Africa as part of this initiative. In addition to the new target, Google is extending its commitment to the Digital Skills programme by assisting local communities further in several ways including provision of offline versions of its online training materials to reach individuals and businesses in low access areas where it is unable to hold physical training sessions.

Additionally, Google would provide offline versions of the content in languages like Hausa, Swahili and IsiZulu. Speaking on the new development, Google Nigeria country manager Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, in a press conference in Lagos last week, said that the web is a driver of economic growth, transforming society as a whole. "People must be equipped, through training and reskilling to make use of the tools, and take advantage of it for entrepreneurship, employment and e-inclusion.

Our goal with this and previous web training initiatives is to enable more people across the continent better understand how to leverage the Web tools for growth - to give them access to better employment and/or the skills to start their own businesses."