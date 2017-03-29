28 March 2017

Kenya: Nock Finally Adopts New Constitution

By Ayumba Ayodi

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) on Tuesday unanimously adopted a new constitution in the General Assembly.

The Assembly further set May 5 this year as the date for Nock elections.

Nock vice chairman Ben Ekumbo, who chaired the session, said the body that will handle the elections will be named in sevens days' time adding that any other amendments to the constitution will be done after a new office is in place.

The International Olympic Committee Board had last week given Nock a grace period to pass the new constitution upon request from Kenyan Olympics body.

Kenya averted a ban during the IOC Board meeting in Lausanne after Nock requested for more time to pass the new constitution.

