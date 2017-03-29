29 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Struggle Veteran Ahmed Kathrada to Be Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

The funeral of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada is expected to take place on Wednesday at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg at 10:00.

Kathrada died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was 87.

He had undergone surgery relating to a blood clot on the brain earlier this month, but experienced several post-operative complications and contracted pneumonia in both lungs.

President Jacob Zuma announced a state funeral for Kathrada and ordered that all South African flags fly at half-mast until Wednesday.

Zuma said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would lead the send-off of the much-loved stalwart.

Kathrada wrote an open letter to Zuma in 2016 asking him to resign.

Kathrada was arrested at the Lilliesleaf Farm in Rivonia in 1963.

On June 12, 1964 he and seven others, including Nelson Mandela, were sentenced to life in prison in the infamous Rivonia Trial.

Kathrada was released from a Johannesburg prison in 1989, after spending 26 years in prison.

News24

South Africa

Stay of Execution for Gordhan As South Africa Bids Farewell to Ahmed Kathrada

President Jacob Zuma is apparently determined to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, telling the ANC's top officials… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.