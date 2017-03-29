Kenya/Malawi: Harambee Stars to Face Malawi in Machakos

After their weekend triumph over the Democratic Republic of Congo, Harambee Stars' next engagement will be against Malawi at home.

Football Kenya Federation on Tuesday confirmed that Stars will host "The Flames" of Malawi at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on April 18 for yet another friendly match.

Speaking to Nation Sport, FKF Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi said the match against Malawi will only feature local-based players as a way of preparing the team for next year's Africa Nations Championship.

"The game will not be played during the Fifa international week, so we shall not be inviting any foreign based players. This will strictly be for the local players for the Chan competitions. In fact, we do not plan on having any more games for the foreign based players until the Cup of Nations qualifiers," said Muthomi.

"It will be another opportunity to watch the exciting Samuel Onyango and maybe a debut for Kenneth Muguna," Muthomi said.

Ulinzi Stars midfielder Onyango got his first cap in Stars' 1-1 draw against Uganda Cranes before playing the entire match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Onyango repaid coach Stanley Okumbi's faith in him with an assist in the 70th minute which China-based striker Michael Olunga scored to deliver victory for the Stars.

"It is good to see the young players coming up. Samuel (Onyango) played very well in the two games and he is now a new option in the midfield," Okumbi said.

SportPesa Premier League's Most Valuable Player Kenneth Muguna was also called up for both matches, although he didn't get play time.

Harambee Stars are currently enjoying a 10-mattch unbeaten streak, a solid foundation as the team readies for the rigorous qualification process for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya last tasted defeat on March 27, 2016 against Guinea Bissau in an ill-tempered Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya was pooled in Group F in the qualifiers, together with Sierra Leone, four-time African champions Ghana and Ethiopia's Walia Ibex, who beat Kenya 2-0 on aggregate in 2015 to eliminate Stars from the 2016 African Nations Championship.

Only the top ranked team in each pool is guaranteed a place in the continental showpiece in Cameroon.