ODM leader Raila Odinga. He has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of having a hand in the legal battles facing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of having a hand in the legal battles facing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

At a session with youth groups that form Bunge la Mwananchi, Mr Odinga claimed the President is abusing his powers by threatening to deal with Mr Joho, a deputy party leader in ODM.

"We are not going to tolerate presidential abuse of power. We are telling the President to remember where we are all coming from," he said.

Mr Joho has recently run into trouble with authorities over the authenticity of his academic papers.

On Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations summoned him to record a statement on how he obtained a controversial exam result slip from the Kenya National Examinations Council.

Though the police argue they are investigating Mr Joho as a person rather and not seeking to curtail his political ambitions, this comes after Mr Joho's public altercation with the President, who in turn promised to deal with the governor for frustrating national development projects in Mombasa.

On Tuesday, Mr Joho claimed his troubles that have also included freezing of his financial accounts as well as questioning his business tax records, are politically motivated.

The ODM leader too defended his man, saying the government is fomenting disturbance.

"We want peace. Elections should not be war...one will win, another will lose but Kenya will move forward," said Mr Odinga.