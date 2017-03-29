Kenya: Alliances Begin to Emerge As Nock Announces Polls Date

Alliances started emerging on Tuesday just moments after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya's General Assembly unanimously adopted a new constitution, paving the way for elections on May 5 in Nairobi.

Nock's election will present an interesting spectacle, with clause that allowed current office bearers to vote being abolished. The clause also allowed the serving chairman to vote in case of a tie.

Initially, the serving office had voted as a block, giving each a head start of 11 votes, making it difficult for their opponents to win elections.

Sources indicate that Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni could run for Nock presidency. However, Kioni, who has been chairman of Nock's affiliates fighting for change, is yet to decide which position he would seek. "I will offer myself for a position. I'm still consulting and I should make it public in three days," said Kioni.

Other sources also said International Olympic Committee member Paul Tergat, who could emerge as a front runner for Nock Presidency, may strike a deal with Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (rtd) Jackson Tuwei in what could be considered a fresh breath of life at Nock.

Reports indicate that Tergat could be convinced to vie for AK's presidency during the federation's elections on April 27 so as to pave the way for his former Kenya Defence Force boss Tuwei to take over as Nock president.

A source within AK secretariat at Riadha House on Tuesday confirmed to Nation Sport that they are working on a plan to have Tergat take over at Riadha House, with Tuwei moving to Nock.

MUDIBO TARGETS SG POST

Nock President Kipchoge Keino, who has expressed interest in defending the seat, could be knocked out on a technicality since the new constitution requires that contestants be sponsored by a federation.

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo will challenge Francis Paul for the secretary general's post that has also attracted deputy Secretary General James Chacha. But Chacha could also be knocked out since he is not sponsored by a federation.

With Fridah Shiroya having opted not to defend her treasurer post, Elina Shiveka is the only person who has so far declared interest in the seat where Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President John Kameta wants to be the assistant.

Mudibo said they have been having meetings with the federations that have been agitating for change where they want to go the polls as a unit. "Our opponents will be waiting for a fallout but we won't allow that," said Mudibo.