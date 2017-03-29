Kenya: Muthee Upbeat Nairobi Will Be Ready for Meet

Organisers of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships are confident hosts Nairobi will be "event-ready" by May.

Local Organising Committee chief executive officer Mwangi Muthee was holed up in a series of meetings Tuesday with a large delegation from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) who made a stop-over in Nairobi on their way back to the world track and field governing body's Monaco headquarters from last Sunday's IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala.

And when he emerged from the meetings, Muthee, a former Kenya Rugby Union chairman, said he is confident Kenya will be "event-ready" by May, going by the game plan his committee discussed with the IAAF delegates.

IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION

"We are heading to the home stretch now as far as event preparations are concerned and this visit is very critical because its a check-list visit where one now confirms the state of preparedness," Muthee explained.

"What the LOC and the IAAF would like to see is that we are event-ready by the end of May."

"The most important contribution from the IAAF is that they guide you every step of the way and there's no room for error," Muthee added.

The LOC and IAAF are expected to issue a joint statement today on Nairobi's level of preparedness.

The visiting IAAF delegates include platforms and distribution projects manager Frederic Sanchez who also held discussions with LOC media director Chris Mutungi and SuperSport general manager for East Africa Auka Gecheo, senior producer Joey Mugweru and executive producer Gordon Peterson.

SuperSport will provide television production facilities for the championship on secondment from host broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation."These meetings will leave the LOC with a clear understanding of where we are as preparations are concerned but I'm confident we shall be ready by May," Muthee noted.

About 130 local and foreign journalists will be accredited for the July 12 to 16 championships at Kasarani which will also be the 10th and final edition in the IAAF's under-18 series.