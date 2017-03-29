South Sudan will review the revised work permit fee for foreigners.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Elia Lomoro said Tuesday that the government had already formed a committee headed by the Finance Ministry to re-analyse the order.

Juba recently raised the charges from $100 to $10,000, sparking a flurry of complaints, especially from aid agencies operating in the country.

Dr Lomoro said that the committee reviewing the directive was ready to submit its findings.

"The information I have from the Ministry of Finance is that they were ready to submit their report. We will get the report and revisit the matter, and develop a mechanism on how to address it," he said.

The Minister said that Juba was looking into the concerns raised by aid agencies, adding that the matter would be sorted out soon in order to safeguard the mutual relations between the young nation and the humanitarian community.

"We are gauging the challenges so that we are within the context of the region; we have requested our colleagues in the region to give us a little more time to address the matter," he said.

The UN humanitarian co-ordinator for South Sudan, Eugene Owusu, said that most foreigners working in South Sudan are aid workers, and that increasing work permit fees was unfair since the personnel were delivering assistance to South Sudanese citizens who currently rely on it to survive.