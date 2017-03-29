28 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nick Abaka Tips KDF to Shine in Nanyuki

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) boxer Nick Abaka has tipped his team to perform well when Nanyuki hosts the next leg of national boxing league from April 13 to 15.

The first leg of the competition was held in Kisumu at the weekend and was disrupted by torrential rains, forcing cancellation of some bouts.

Abaka has also said he opted to fight in light heavyweight category in Kisumu to allow his team mate Edwin Okong'o to compete in middle-weight category."I nurtured Okong'o and he is a fast-rising boxer who looks up to me as his role model. I therefore adjusted accordingly in the KDF team in Kisumu. We hope to do well in Nanyuki again," said Abaka.

Abaka is one of the three Kenyan boxers who competed in the disbanded International Boxing Association (Aiba) professional boxing competitions as a middleweight pugilist last year.

The other two boxers are Benson Gicharu (Kenya Police Service) and Rayton Okwiri (Kenya Prisons). Okwiri remained as a professional fighter as he joined South Africa-based Fox Sports Promotion in February, and made his debut in the stable on February 3 in Nairobi against Tanzania's Salehe Mkalekwa. Okwiri won the six-round contest on points.

In Kisumu, Abaka went toe to toe with Elly Ajowi of Kenya Police Service but Ajowi won 2:1 on split points decision. Okong'o also won his bout, beating John Kyolo, also of Kenya Police Service.

The super heavyweight bout was interrupted by heavy rain in the competition held in open air at Kisumu's Kenyatta Sports Ground.

KDF won the league with 19 points, two ahead of champions Police. Soweto were third on five points, followed by Kisumu (4), Prisons (3), Dallas (3), Coast (3) OKSA (2) and Kawangware (1).

