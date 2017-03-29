ZIMBABWE Special Permit (ZSP) holders in South Africa have appealed for a chance to be heard before Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba decides on their fate.

The SA Home Affairs Department is in the process of deciding what should happen to the ZSP holders after the permits expire at the end of this year.

Gigaba indicated he needed time to apply his mind on the matter without being put under pressure. Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans based in South Africa are in possession of the permit.

"We are humbly requesting that we also express our plight to him as ZSP holders so that he can also consider our input while he applies his mind on the matter," chairman of ZSP Lobby Group, Darlington Chiuta, said.

"We do not believe that asking for a chair on the table where our fate is being discussed can be any wrong doing, no matter which angle you look at it from."

According to Chiuta, the majority of people on the ZSP possess low academic and professional qualifications and would not qualify for mainstream visas.

While not anticipating bad faith from the SA government, Chiuta decried that the Pretoria had betrayed those who heeded the 2009 amnesty to hand in their fraudulently acquired documents for legitimate ones.

"We today actually look like idiots in the faces of those who did not surrender their documents or register under the then DZP as they stand to lose nothing and we stand to lose all that we have worked for, for seven years with the banks gearing up to repossess our houses and cars that they financed," he added.

Addressing thousands of ZSP holders, Zimbabwe Exiles Forum (ZEF) advocate Gabriel Shumba said his organisation would continue to push the state for a favourable decision.

"With other human rights organisations and the Zimbabwean consulate, we are equally worried, and continue to engage the department of home affairs on this issue," he said.

Shumba added, "We are grateful that the Minister continues to engage on this very sensitive and life-changing issue.

"As ZEF, we welcome his statement and as he has said, urge Zimbabweans who can migrate to mainstream permits to do so while this call is open.

"Many officials at the home affairs erroneously believe that one cannot apply for another permit while on the ZSP, whereas the position is that you are only barred from extending or changing conditions of the same permit while in South Africa."