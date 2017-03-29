29 March 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Phalombe Names Sex Workers' Executive Committee

By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Sex Workers in Phalombe have elected a committee which is going to look into the welfare of sex workers in the district for the next three years.

The elections took place on Monday during the first ever meeting of sex workers in the district which was organized by the National Aids Commission (NAC).

According to Wanja Gama who is Chairperson of Phalombe District Aids Coordination Committee (DACC) there are a number of issues that led to the need for Sex Workers to have a Committee that would govern sex work and sex workers' issues in the district.

"For a long time sex workers have had no opportunity to be heard by the government and Non-governmental Organization structures on issues that affect their lives, and this new committee will provide an opportunity for sex workers to voice out their concerns to responsible persons.

"It will also allow government and Non-governmental Organizations to learn about problems that they are facing in the course of their work," said Gama.

Emily Makupa who was elected Chairperson of the new sex workers' committee promised that she was going to ensure that no sex worker keeps an under five child at a bar during her tenure of office.

"Many children are being deprived of their right to education, good health and association just because they are being kept in bars and rest houses with their mothers who are working there. I will ensure that this stops in order to ensure that the children attain a good future," said Makupa.

She added that at least 90 percent of sex workers in the district are illiterate; a scenario that allows them to feel comfortable with their children not going to school, hence the need for her intervention.

