29 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Monitor Poll Manifesto Promises Execution Online

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Jenista Mhagama

THE government has launched an online portal to track-down implementation of election manifesto and promises made by senior leaders with the view of improving service delivery and speeding-up economic growth.

Launching the portal, a brainchild of the office of the Prime Minister and egovernment agency (eGA), Minister in the Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama said the site has simplified monitoring of government activities.

"It will allow senior leaders, the President, his Vice and the Prime Minister, to access actual information on the current state of implementing various projects promised by the State," she said.

It will help improve monitoring and evaluating speed at which certain projects are implemented and take action. However, experts said the system can also reduce challenges with regard to access to information notably data on timeliness.

The system is being launched just one day after the government announced that at least all its regional and local government authorities were digitalised.

Dr Hamis Mwinyimvua, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry charged with policy and coordination detailed that the portal now includes all 690 election manifesto targets and 376 promises issued by the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi presidential candidate and President John Magufuli.

According to him, the system shows exactly the level of each single promise made by the government indicating whether it is closed, in progress, on alert or need action due to delays in its implementation. "It is an integrated system involving ministries and sectors.

The president or a minister can access the system and examine the number of projects required to be implemented at a given period of time." He noted. Apparently, he said the PMO trained at least two focal point persons in each ministry to feed the system on a daily basis.

"The officials will be responsible for updating the system on arising promises by the Head of State or senior leader," he added.

Tanzania

Minister Decries Red Tape On Donor-Funded Projects

REGULATORY hurdles and limited funding are holding back implementation of development projects, notably construction of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.