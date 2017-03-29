The opposition United Progressive People (UPP) have asked UPND leaders to apologize for attacks on journalists meted out yesterday.

UPND cadres attacked Radio Phoenix journalists after their press briefing was blocked by police.

BELOW IS UPP LEADER SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA'S STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK OF JOURNALIST

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), join the media fraternity to not only condemn, but also call for action against all political parties in Zambia that have embraced a culture of violence in politics.

Both sides of the divide, ruling and opposition political parties, must take responsibility and unconditionally apologise to the people of Zambia for the so much blood with which the land has been fed through acts of violence.

Violence from anywhere by anyone is a moral wrong and a crime against humanity, which must be fought against in unity by all.

The reported harassment and brutalisation of Radio Phoenix journalists who were suspected to have come from ZNBC cannot be justified by our fellow opposition UPND.

Journalists from the public media are of equal worth. They work under very difficult circumstances. Therefore political bitterness must not be extended to them because they are also going through hardships under the wicked PF-MMD regime.

It's common knowledge that these gallant men and women are not in charge of the propaganda machinery.

Our fellow politicians in the ruling regime must be blamed for the absence of editorial independence in the public media.

Any political party which engages in violence against the public media has potential to turn against the private media upon taking over the reigns of power.

Attacks on the media is an early warning sign of authoritarian rulership in all political parties.

Those of us in the opposition must act ethically and responsibly predominantly because we are potential governments in the waiting.

The culture of befriending the private media when in the opposition and turn against them upon forming government has been perpetuated by the political elite that our nation has recycled for far too long.

The culture of violence is ingrained in their minds and they carry it wherever they are - whether they are in the opposition or ruling. We must stop this now!

The political environment in Zambia is so toxic that all of us must make a principled decision to uphold the dignity and peace upon which Zambia's birth was predicted.

We urge all the youth to loathe and distance themselves from political leaders who always use them as instruments of violence.

UPP seizes this opportunity to apologise to the media on behalf of all the politicians in Zambia.

Noting that our democracy cannot flourish without a free media, our assurances of a media-friendly nation are hereby renewed.

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT