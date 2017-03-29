Namibia: Airport Tender Award Falls

A PLAN to upgrade and expand Namibia's main airport at a cost of billions of dollars has suffered a body blow in the Supreme Court, with the award of the airport project contract to a Chinese company set aside by three judges of the country's top court yesterday.

In a judgement that will have wider implications for all capital projects involving the government, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court declared the award of the contract to Chinese company Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) as unlawful and null and void, and set it aside. The court's decision was handed down a little more than three weeks after an appeal hearing in which the award of the contract to Anhui was being challenged by the President and the ministers of finance and works and transport.

In the Supreme Court's judgement, appeal judge Dave Smuts found that neither the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, nor that ministry itself, had any authority to award the contract for the upgrading and expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport at a cost of US$477,8 million (about N$6 billion at the current exchange rate) to Anhui, and that the Tender Board Act had also not been complied with before the purported award was made.

Thus, the award that works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann made to Anhui in December 2015 had to be set aside as a nullity, judge Smuts ruled. Chief Justice Peter Shivute and judge of appeal Sylvester Mainga agreed with his decision.

While the President and ministers of finance and works and transport scored success with a crucial part of their appeal against a judgement by High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele in September last year, their appeal against another part of judge Ueitele's judgement was dismissed.

In that part of his decision, judge Ueitele found that the minister of works and transport did not comply with the Airports Company Act when he, acting on an instruction from President Hage Geingob, directed the Namibia Airports Company to stop all activities related to the planned airport upgrading and expansion project. Judge Smuts and his two colleagues endorsed that part of judge Ueitele's decision as having been correct.

Geingob instructed the minister of works and transport in December 2015 to order the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) to cancel the award of the contract so that a new tender process could take place. That was after the award of the contract to Anhui was featured in media reports alleging irregularities and possible bribery and corruption in the bidding process, with some reports alleging that more cost-effective bids had been ignored, and generally questioning the scale of the spending on the project, judge Smuts noted in his judgement.

However, when the minister then issued a directive to the NAC as instructed by the President, the requirement in the Airports Company Act that the minister may give such a notice to the NAC if he considered it necessary for national security or for the discharge of an international obligation of the state, was not met, the court found. Additionally, a notice announcing that such a directive was to be issued and setting out its contents had not been published in the Government Gazette before the directive was relayed to the NAC.

When the minister exercises the powers given him by the Airports Company Act, he should act within the boundaries of the law, judge Smuts remarked.

He also indicated that such a directive was not the only option available to the government if it wanted to halt a procurement process that had been mired in irregularity. As sole shareholder in the NAC, government could also take action to prevent an airport upgrade to the extent that was proposed by the NAC, and it could furthermore decline to fund the works in question, judge Smuts stated.

Judge Smuts and his colleagues agreed with the argument on behalf of the President and two ministers that the award of the contract to Anhui had a fatal flaw in that procedures set out in the Tender Board Act had not been followed before the award was made. The provisions of the Tender Board Act would need to be followed for valid procurement in capital projects of government, judge Smuts stated.

Sisa Namandje and government lawyer Marius Boonzaier represented the President and two ministers in the matter. Senior counsel Nazeer Cassim, assisted by Werner Boesak and Johannesburg legal counsel Sandra Freese, represented Anhui on instructions from Petrus Elago.