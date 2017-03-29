Kenya: GSU Officer Who Killed Cousin to Serve Six Years in Jail

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to former Shinyalu Member of Parliament Justus Kizito has been sentenced to six years in jail after he was found guilty of killing his cousin.

Lady justice Maureen Odero, in her judgment on Tuesday, said Police constable Ezekiel Lekakeny had erred in his actions to use the fire arm in his defence.

"The accused having been a highly trained police officer ought to have known well the consequences of his actions that they would lead to the loss of life. The court hereby convicts him to six years imprisonment for the offence of manslaughter," ruled justice Odero.

Mr Lekekani had been accused of killing his cousin Francis Koin on the night of July 20, 2012 in Oleshapan, Narok South sub county, Narok County.

Mr Moses Ngeti a boda boda operator operating on Oloolunga road in his testimony before the court said he was taking the two to their homes after picking them on that fateful night.

The court heard that the two started quarrelling forcing him to stop at a place called Eor Ewasu at around 8pm.

According to the witness, the accused jumped off the bike saying that he could not ride on the same bike with the deceased.

He told the court that hardly had he proceeded with the journey when he saw the accused remove a pistol from his jacket and shot the deceased in his chest killing him instantly.

Justice Odero had reduced Mr Lekakeny's murder charge to manslaughter after he admitted killing his cousin in a bid to defend himself.

In his defence, he told the court that the deceased who is a former military man had called him to a local bar on the fateful night and started quarrelling with him before they left for home.

He told the court that his cousin removed a knife from his side pocket and aimed at him and being a former solider, he was not able to disarm him.

He added that he tried to shoot him on his arm but miscalculated and shot him on the chest killing him on the spot.

"The deceased removed a knife from his pocket and aimed at me but it was difficult for me to disarm him considering his training and on trying to shoot his arm, I shot him on the chest where he died on the spot," said Lekakeny.

The accused who has since been interdicted by the service, through his lawyer Kipkoech Ng'etich, told the court that he was remorseful for his actions and needed a second chance in life.

"My client has had a soul searching with his creator and was willing to make up for the family of the deceased," said Mr Ngetich.