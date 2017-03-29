A COMPANY that pocketed a N$3,6 million fee after it helped fishing firm Namsov net a horse mackerel quota allocated to the Fish Consumption Trust has finally failed in its attempts to wriggle off the hook of an arbitrator's order to repay more than N$11 million to Namsov.

The company Merit Investment Eleven's efforts to avoid having to comply with an arbitrator's decision, followed by a High Court order, on a dispute between it and Namsov ended in a final legal defeat in the Supreme Court on Friday last week, with the dismissal of an appeal that Merit Investment Eleven had lodged against a High Court decision on the matter.

The Supreme Court not only dismissed the appeal, but also took a swipe at the tactics used by the company of businessman Titus Nakuumba in its bid to avoid having to pay back some N$11,1 million that Namsov claimed to have overpaid to it in February 2013. The payment formed part of a deal in which Merit appears to have acted as a middleman to help Namsov get access to a fishing quota allocated to the Fish Consumption Trust.

In the appeal to the Supreme Court, Merit Investment Eleven's lawyers raised a new point that did not feature in the earlier litigation between it and Namsov. That point was that - despite Merit's earlier stance that its dispute with Namsov had to be referred to arbitration - Merit's legal team argued in the Supreme Court that the eventual arbitration award, which was not in Merit's favour, was a nullity because there was no written agreement to have the matter decided by an arbitrator.

The new point raised on appeal "is without any merit and is utterly contrived", judge of appeal Dave Smuts commented in the Supreme Court's judgement. He added that Merit's approach was not only unsustainable on the facts and as a matter of law, but was also unprincipled in the context of all the facts in the matter - and as a result ordered Merit to pay Namsov's legal costs on a punitive scale.

In a concurring judgement, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb remarked that the case showed the dangers of "the tyranny of litigation", which he said modern legal systems try to combat by applying the principle that parties must raise all legal issues to be decided by a court during the course of the same legal contest.

In the case at hand, the deputy chief justice noted, the point raised in the appeal did not feature when acting judge Kobus Miller heard the matter in the High Court, and it was not for acting judge Miller to have second-guessed and questioned whether he had the jurisdiction to deal with the case.

The litigation between Namsov and Merit stemmed from a deal put together in early 2013, when Merit and the Fish Consumption Trust reached an agreement that Merit could use a horse mackerel quota allocated to the trust, and that Merit in turn would pay the trust N$23,4 million for the quota.

At the same time, Merit and Namsov concluded what was termed a "quota sourcing fee agreement", in terms of which Namsov agreed to pay Merit N$10,4 million in 2013, N$10,4 million in 2014, and again N$10,4 million in 2015 for Merit's rights, title and interest in the trust's quota.

In a further agreement between Namsov and Merit, concluded on 18 February 2013, Merit ceded its rights, title and interest in its quota usage agreement with the trust to Namsov, which agreed to pay N$27 million, value-added tax excluded, for the cession. Namsov paid N$31,05 million to Merit on the same day - the N$27 million as agreed, plus VAT of N$4,05 million.

According to Namsov, the N$27 million was made up of a "cession fee" of N$3,6 million for Merit and a "quota usage fee" of N$23,4 million that had to be paid to the trust.

However, after renegotiations with the trust, it was agreed that the trust would be paid N$15 million for the use of its quota in 2013, N$2 million in 2014, and N$2 million in 2015.

The effect of that renegotiation was that Namsov had overpaid Merit when it made the payment of N$31,05 million to the company in February 2013, Namsov claimed.

It claimed back an overpayment of N$7,36 million from Merit, and also sued Merit for a further N$3,75 million which Namsov paid to the trust after Merit had paid the trust too little for the use of its 2013 quota.

Senior counsel Theo Frank, who was the arbitrator in the dispute between the two companies, ordered in May 2015 that Merit should pay N$11,1 million to Namsov. Namsov then had Frank's arbitration award made an order of the High Court in April last year. It was against that decision that Merit appealed to the Supreme Court.

Merit was represented by senior counsel Raymond Heathcote and Natasha Bassingthwaighte, instructed by Tobie Louw, during the appeal. Cape Town senior counsel Sean Rosenberg, instructed by Walvis Bay lawyer Jan Olivier, represented Namsov.