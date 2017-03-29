Blantyre — The Roads Authority (RA) with funding from Roads Administration has budgeted public funds for the procurement of various works in the 2017/2018 financial year aimed at maintaining and rehabilitating roads and bridges across the country.

According to a statement by RA inviting bids from suitable contractors released on March 27, RA has funds meant to cover eligible payments under the Road and Bridge Maintenance Programme for the procurement of various Civil Works contracts in the 2017 to 2018 Annual National Roads Programme.

Recently, a lot of people have been complaining of the condition of different roads including the Mangochi-Liwonde Road which is in a very bad state considering the fact that the road leads to the country's tourist destinations.

In the Northern Region, there is a total of 17 projects which includes Retainer Pothole Patching, accidents spots improvement interventions measures, Edge lines making and Roads Signs Replacement just to mention a few.

In the Central Region, 18 projects have been targeted which include; section releasing of Kaphiri- Bunda Turn Off Section; Replacement of Diamphwe Bailey Bridge with concrete Deck on Diamphwe-Mikondo and Retainer and pothole patching, slurry sealing and other routine maintenance works on Lilongwe City Roads.

The main target is the Urgent and Emergency Works and Sectional Shoulder Reconditioning in different districts such as Salima, Dedza and Ntcheu.

Lastly, a total of 27 projects are earmarked to take place in the Southern Region in the districts of Neno, Mangochi, Thyolo and Mulanje just to mention a few.

Some of the projects include; pothole patching works and other routine maintenance works on Blantyre-Chingeni Road, Mangochi-Naminga, Miseu 4-Migowi-Chiringa Road and Thyolo-Muloza Road among numerous other roads.

The Roads Authority is inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for the execution of various Civil Works Contracts for the 2017 to 2018 financial year and the projects which are costing within the range of over 200 million and 1 billion Kwacha.