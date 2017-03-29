Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken his grievance with the Patriotic Front government to the Human Rights Commission.

Yesterday, the UPND leader and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba met with commissioners of the HRC.

Hichilema and GBM were blocked by police from addressing a press briefing at a public place yesterday morning. On Sunday April 2, the duo have applied to hold a public rally which police has rejected.

UPND allege the fundamental human rights to associate and freely speak are being trampled on.

"This [yesterday] afternoon with our Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango and national Youth Spokesperson Gilbert Liswaniso we held a closed door meeting with the commissioners of Human Rights Commission in Zambia as part of our ongoing engagements with both local and international bodies.

"We wish to state here that our meeting was cordial as it addressed a number of issues bordering on the human rights situation in the country.

"During the meeting, we indicated that the purpose of the meeting was to brief and remind them of various injustices going on in the country.

"We stated that as we engage other international human rights institutions, it was important for us to inform them of our steps in protecting human life and justice in the country," Hichilema says.

"We pointed how civil liberties and rights as provided for intended the constitution have been lost due to the repressive environment obtaining."

Hichilema says his delegation sympathized with the HRC knowing too well that they were working under very difficult environment.