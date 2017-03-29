Uganda: NAADS Boss Dies At Mulago Hospital

Dr — Francis Byekwaso, the former director monitoring and evaluation at the NAADS secretariat died on Monday at the Mulago cancer institute.

According to Jovan Mwesigwa a son in law, 63 year old passed away at the Mulago Cancer institute on Monday where he has been battling with pancreatic cancer.

At the time of his death, he was the director monitoring and evaluation. A church service was held yesterday at All Saints Church and the body was taken to Kambuga Sub County in Kanungu district where he will be burried on Thursday.

"He was among the founders of National Agricultural Advisory services with Dr. Salim Nadhy and created what is NAADS today," today.

NAADS is a government private sector led agency created in 2001 through the NAADS Act to impliment the plan for modernation of agriculture. It was envisaged as a way to enable farmers access information related to modern agricultural practices.

Over the years it has suffered several shortfalls including a proposal at some point to have it disbanded because it failed to deliver.

This led to the creation of operation wealth creation led by the Uganda People's defence forces which has also suffered a number of setbacks.