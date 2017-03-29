Kenya: 25,000 Students to Revise Courses After Missing Degrees of Choice

More than 25,000 students missed their degrees of choices in first revision of courses that was concluded last month for 70 public and private universities.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) -- the body charged with admitting students to public and private universities -- has since invited the students for second revision of courses which started on Tuesday and will go on until April 2.

Statistics from Kuccps indicate that 63,538 students out of 88,929 candidates who scored between A and C+ in last year's Form Four examination secured their degrees of choice.

The first revision exercise was conducted between January 30 to February 17 with universities having declared a capacity of 125,580, of which 81,931 was in public and 43,649 in private.

SECOND REVISION

The placement service Chief Executive Officer John Muraguri said the second revision is open for all last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations candidates who, on competitive selection after the first revision, have not been placed for any of their degree courses of choice.

"The index numbers of these candidates are listed in the Placement Service website www.kuccps.ac.ke. Degree programmes with unfilled capacities are also listed in the website for these candidates to choose from," said Mr Muraguri.

Mr Muraguri added that candidates who had paid the placement fee during school application and first revision will not be required to pay for the second revision.

RECEIVE MORE CASH

"Relevant guiding information such as available programmes per university and college, subject clusters, similar programmes, previous cut-off points, weighted cluster points as well as the application procedure may be accessed as downloads from the website," said Mr Muraguri.

The placement service board has set the cut-off for placement in degree programmes at a minimum aggregate of C+ (46 points).

In July, students will also be sponsored based on their degree courses. Universities offering medicine, dentistry, engineering, architecture and law will also receive more cash for tuition compared to those offering largely arts and humanities courses.