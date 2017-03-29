29 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Illegal Mukula Trade Disturbs Pres. Lungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment at the extent to which the illegal mukula tree trade has increased.

President Lungu said this when he visited Nakonde border post where he came to first hand reality of the impounded commodity.

"Yesterday, I toured the Nakonde boarder. I was very disappointed with the continuing illegal Mukula tree trade," he says, adding "I have warned everyone engaging in this illegal trade to stop immediately. I have also directed law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to ensure we curb this retrogressive practice. Let culprits be brought to book, irrespective of who they are!"

President Lungu has since directed Home Affairs minister Steven Kampyongo to ensure that all culprits are brought to book.

"I took time to meet with young people in the area. I listened to their impressive story and donated two Noah buses to the Youth Association for their project," he says.

President Lungu spent three days in Northern Province where he also urged his ministers and MPs to revive development projects that had received no action.

Zambia

Opposition Takes Grievances to Human Rights Commission

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken his grievance with the Patriotic Front government to the Human… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.