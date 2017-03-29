Ghana: Akufo-Addo Will Fix Ghana - Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has expressed optimism that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can fix Ghana and lead the country to greater heights.

Mr. Blair, who is in Ghana on an official visit said the expectations of Ghanaians from the Akufo-Addo presidency is enormous but he is confident that the President will fulfil his promises.

Addressing the media after a closed-door meeting with the President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, Mr. Blair said "it's a pleasure to be back in Ghana. I'm delighted to come back with you as President of Ghana. I congratulate you not just on your election but for your vision for Ghana.

"I think this is a very important moment for the country. You come at a time of great expectation, you have assumed this great responsibility of office and as it's very apparent when anyone spends time with you, they realise that they are with someone who has the interest of the country in his heart and the right spirit with which to approach the challenges".

The former British Prime Minister added that he will assist Akufo-Addo's government succeed since that would benefit the African continent.

"I know the challenges are formidable and what we were discussing is trying to use my experience in my time in office to do what I can to help countries in their process of change for development. Our initiative is in eight different countries in Africa.

"Today, we just focus on helping countries to deliver their priorities to their people. We do it in a non-partisan, political way. We do it because if the countries can develop and their people prosper, I think this is not just good for Ghana but good for the region, good for Africa and good for the world."

"I'm actually delighted to come here at this moment in time. When you first come into office it is a moment of huge opportunity. You are always aware of the weight of responsibility that sits on your shoulders and one thing that is absolutely clear about you and your administration is that you are determined to do your very best for the country and for its people and you are fully aware of both the responsibility and the opportunity."