THE Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) must urgently intervene in crisis-hit Zimbabwe, failing which suffering locals may be forced to resort "to unlawful and unconstitutional means of redress", an opposition party has warned.

Zimbabwe has been in the grip of an economic crisis which has lasted more than a decade, forcing millions to flee the country, most settling in neighbouring South Africa and stoking political and social tensions there.

"Our hope is that SADC heeds our call, reluctance might result in the crisis spreading and destabilizing the whole region," the People's Democratic Party said in a statement this week.

"Part of the problem has already started manifesting in the xenophobic attacks on Zimbabwean nationals in neighbouring South Africa."

Crisis getting worse

The party said Zimbabwe's economic crisis was worsening with the Harare administration unable to stem the slide.

"The People's Democratic Party (PDP) urges SADC to act on the concerns of the Zimbabwean people instead of adopting the current passive by-standing.

"It is clear that the Zimbabwean leadership in its current form cannot provide a lasting solution to the crisis."

The decisive action by the West African regional grouping ECOWAS in the Gambia crisis had proved the efficacy of such interventions.

"The power of a regional board need no further preface, the efficacy was proved by the response of ECOWAS in the Gambian crisis," said PDP spokesman Jacob Mafume.

Gambia example

"ECOWAS 'pressure on JAMMEH forced the dictator to finally heed the will of the people by stepping down after losing an election.

"The bold decision to ACT by ECOWAS brought about a lasting solution to the impasse allowing the people of Gambia to open a new chapter into the future of their country.

"The People's Democratic Party expects nothing less than that on the Zimbabwean crisis."

PDP, which is led by former finance minister Tendai Biti, said Zimbabwe's economic problems were getting worse under President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.

"The economic crisis continues unabated, deindustrialisation is the new norm, job losses have been shockingly high, state revenues are dwindling, the government is running a budget deficit of more than 42% mainly financed through toxic treasury bills and a crippling cash crisis has left many Zimbabweans spending more of their time on banks.

Credible elections

"There is also a social crisis with the public health and education systems deteriorating. Hopes of social service delivery continue to be a pipe dream with the state showing no concern at all to address the issues," said Mafume.

He added; "A moral crisis has also developed as a result of the socio-economic crisis, there is a total breakdown of the social contract, chronic levels of corruption and inequality.

"Cases of domestic violence, general rape, and breakdown of marriages are on a record high. At the present moment, Zimbabwe is a nation without a soul."

Zimbabwe holds fresh elections next year with President Robert Mugabe looking to add another five years to the 37 he has been at the helm since independence in 1980.

PDP said SADC and the African Union must help ensure that the outcome of the vote is not disputed as happened with the 2013 elections which were won by Mugabe and his party.

"The (country's problems) are a result of a crisis of legitimacy owing to a nation governed by people who stole an election therefore have no duty to account to the Zimbabweans," the party said.

"The only way Zimbabweans can redress the legitimacy crisis is through a free and fair election, at the present moment the underlying assumptions for a credible plebiscite are not present."