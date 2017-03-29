Ghana: I Own a $2.5 Million Mansion - Kwaw Kesse Reveals

Hip life artiste Kwaw Kesse has revealed that he owns a $2.5 million mansion he built from the scratch.

He made this claim on TV3's rejuvenated 'Music Music' program on Saturday, March 25.

He says his new house is worth $2.5million compared to some other artistes, who are bragging about buying million-dollar mansions.

"I' have a $2.5 million mansion I built from the scratch," he said.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG had earlier claimed that they own mansions worth US$1 million.

The 'Abodam' artiste also likened himself to the King of the Ashanti kingdom saying "I'm the King and I can liken it to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom who has so many sub chiefs. So, my sub chiefs are the one who are making noise of being the King of the street."