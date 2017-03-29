FORMER Premier Soccer League chairman, Twine Phiri, was this Tuesday sentenced to four months' imprisonment by a magistrate Joy Chikodzore for failing to pay maintenance for his two children.

This comes a week after he was sentenced to 10 months by another magistrate after he failed to settle over $20,000 alimony arrears.

In the latest case, Phiri failed to pay $4,926 since the beginning of this year.

At Tuesday's hearing, the court heard Phiri was ordered to pay $2,913 per month for his three children by Chitungwiza civil court in 2014.

The same court further ordered him to buy school uniforms twice a year for the children and to also cover their medical expenses.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu proved that Phiri only paid $900 this year, resulting in his arrears accruing to $4,926.

Magistrate Chikodzore sentenced Phiri to four months' jail time, which were wholly suspended on conditions.

She ruled that the former PSL boss must deposit $1,226 in his wife, Keresiya Phiri's account by the end of this month.

He was also ordered to pay $500 forthwith, or risk going to jail.

Last week Phiri escaped imprisonment after his sentence was also wholly suspended on conditions.

He was given an ultimatum to clear arrears amounting $24,000 by May 30 this year or risk going to jail.

Phiri begged the court not to jail him, saying he was the breadwinner for his extended family, including the family of his deceased brother.

He also said he was a prominent figure in the society as such custodial sentence would tarnish his image and career.

Phiri told court that he was not a wilful defaulter adding that he even transferred $3,000 for school fees for his three children last Monday.

He also said Caps United owes him a substantial amount of money which is he expecting to receive in three months, adding he would use the cash to clear all the arrears.

Prosecutors allege that defaulting "has grown to be part of his genes."