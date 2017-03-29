ZIMBABWE'S Africa Junior Golf Team Championship captain Justin Kersten led by example after yesterday's opening round at Royal Harare.

The 19-year-old Bulawayo Golf Club amateur was in good form after carding an impressive five-under 67 in hot conditions.

Kersten was the best individual after his five-under took Zimbabwe to four-under, a stroke behind South Africa, in the team events.

David Amm shot a one over and Thompson Masiya was on level par.

"It was a good round and we hope to continue working as a team and see what happens tomorrow (today).

"The course was fantastic and I just kept focused which helped me and I will not relax because I am leading, but rather try and improve," said Kersten.

Playing off plus one handicap, Kersten and his crew are in the mix to qualify for the prestigious Toyota Junior World Golf Championship if they continue with their fine form today.