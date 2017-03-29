opinion

Nairobi — The passage of the new National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) constitution has spelt doom to the current National Executive Committee (NEC) with outgoing chairman, Kipchoge Keino the hardest hit.

First, the new document which was unanimously passed on Tuesday by all the 29 delegates present scraped the voting powers from the 11 executives, leaving them with much grounds to cover between now and May 5 in their attempt to convince other delegates to vote them back in the coming poll.

In the old constitution, each executive member had the voting right, something they took advantage of to vote for a fellow exco member in the precious elections. This was the bone of contention in the previous scuffled meeting where the document was twice shot down before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) forced it down their throat with suctions by stopping the funding administrative work of NOCK.

Secondly, the new constitution provides for among others, anyone vying for the position of NOCK chairman to have affiliation with a Sports Federation and must have served the mother federation for at least one year before he or she can challenge for the top NOCK seat.

On this basis therefore, Keino is technically locked out from defending his seat. The long serving sports administrator and former Olympic champion who announced his candidacy to defend his seat immediately the document was passed, is not affiliated to any federation.

The new constitution also addresses the issue of integrity. It bars anyone with questionable integrity from vying for any position. Several NOCK officials including assistant treasurer and Team Kenya Chef de Mission Stephen Soi, first vice chairman Ben Ekumbo and Secretary General F.K Paul were all charged with abuse of office following the Rio Olympics debacles.

Just a few minutes after the draft was passed, several candidates came forth and announced their interest in several positions.

Kenya Table Tennis Federation chairman Andrew Mudibo will be challenging F.K Paul for the Secretary General post with Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) -counterpart John Kameta seeking to topple Soi.

Soi had announced he will defend his post, same as Ekumbo who will face it off with the Judo boss Maluki.

Broadcaster turned sports administrator, Elina Shiveka of Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will have her second shot at the treasury docket where she will face it off with incumbent Fridah Shiroya.

"I lost in the last election but I will come back again for the same post. I am going for treasurer purely for the sole purpose that we need gender balance in the executive and that position is currently occupied by a woman. So if any man want to come in, let him know that there is a woman there," Shiveka said.

"We need women of integrity to hold a sensitive office like this, not just someone who will be signing chaques and invoices even when there is no job done," she added.

Later this week, federation officials are scheduled to hold a joint meeting that will come up with a road map on how to share different positions within NOCK.

"We want to start early and appoint the Chef de Mission to Tokyo Olympics. Know who will be the head coach etc," said Mudibo.

IOC member Paul Tergat also said he will be vying for a seat though he did not specify which position he will be going for. But according to sources within the delegates, the former world marathon record holder is being fronted by a section of the federation officials to succeed Keino.

Also interested in one of the 11 posts is Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni. Just as Tergat, Kioni is yet to come out and announce openly his interest.