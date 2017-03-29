Kenya: Joho to Record Statement in KCSE Certificate Probe

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is Wednesday expected to record a statement with the police on his academic certificates after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) disowned his result slip as a forgery.

KNEC wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations claiming the 1992 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip that Joho is alleged to have used to gain admission to the University of Nairobi was forged.

On Tuesday, amid the controversy, the Mombasa Governor revealed that he scored a D minus and is proud of it.

Joho stated he had to overcome a lot in order to pay for his school fees and says he serves as an inspiration to those who did not fare well in secondary school that a D minus grade should not limit their life's ambitions.

As for the forgery that showed his KCSE exam results to be C plus, Joho says he had no hand in it and says it must have been the result of tampering with his file at the University of Nairobi.

On Monday, a letter from Coast DCI Regional Coordinator Pius Macharia dated March 27, 2017, indicates that Joho is required to record a statement regarding the forgery of a 1992 examination result slip which is subject to investigation.