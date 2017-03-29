29 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joho to Record Statement in KCSE Certificate Probe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is Wednesday expected to record a statement with the police on his academic certificates after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) disowned his result slip as a forgery.

KNEC wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations claiming the 1992 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip that Joho is alleged to have used to gain admission to the University of Nairobi was forged.

On Tuesday, amid the controversy, the Mombasa Governor revealed that he scored a D minus and is proud of it.

Joho stated he had to overcome a lot in order to pay for his school fees and says he serves as an inspiration to those who did not fare well in secondary school that a D minus grade should not limit their life's ambitions.

As for the forgery that showed his KCSE exam results to be C plus, Joho says he had no hand in it and says it must have been the result of tampering with his file at the University of Nairobi.

On Monday, a letter from Coast DCI Regional Coordinator Pius Macharia dated March 27, 2017, indicates that Joho is required to record a statement regarding the forgery of a 1992 examination result slip which is subject to investigation.

Kenya

Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.