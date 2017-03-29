29 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Bar Press As Joho Records Statement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Anti-riot police officers outside the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters awaiting for the arrival of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho where he is expected to record a statement on March 29, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP
By Daniel Tsuma Nyassy

Security has been beefed up at the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters where Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is expected to record a statement over his alleged forgery of his his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam certificate.

Journalists were blocked from going to the police headquarters and all roads leading to the venue were barricaded.

Armed GSU officers and riot police officers manned the roadblocks.

Police were also deployed to Kisauni, Mr Joho's stronghold, to keep an eye and prevent his supporters from flocking to the police headquarters.

Earlier this week, Mr Joho dismissed claims that his KCSE certificate is fake.

The ODM deputy party leader said the claims are part of a continuous war by the Jubilee administration targeting him but dismissed it as futile.

Through his director of communications, Richard Chacha, Mr Joho said there is no other person or entity in the country questioning his papers except Jubilee.

"It is a war that began in 2013. They started (it) through their bloggers and then the newspapers. But I tell you this is a futile attempt by the Jubilee government to discredit the governor," said Mr Chacha.

He urged the media to verify facts from Serani Secondary School, where Governor Joho sat his KCSE exam in 1993.

Mr Joho is accused of forging documents to apply for a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Nairobi in 2009.

Kenya

Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.