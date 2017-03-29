28 March 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

South Africa: Bodies of Missing UN Officials Reported Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed that two kidnapped UN experts have been killed. One of the victims had been decapitated.

A government spokesman in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies belonged to a pair of UN officials who had gone missing in the Kasai Central province earlier in March.

Michael Sharp, a US citizen, and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish citizen, had "fallen into the hands of negative forces" near the village of Ngome. Four Congolese nationals were also abducted with the pair.

"The provincial police commissioner has just returned from the area where the bodies of two UN researchers were found," the spokesman told AFP news agency. Authorities confirmed that the woman had been decapitated.

Sharp's father responded to the news on Facebook. "We have been informed that two Caucasian bodies have been found in shallows graves in the area...Since no other Caucasians have been reported missing in that region, there is a high probability that these are the bodies of MJ and Zaida," John Sharp wrote.

Bloodshed continues

Officials did not say who was behind the killing, but the region where Sharp and Catalan were abducted has been plagued by violence since mid-August of last year, after a tribal chief and militia leader was killed by government forces after rebelling against President Joseph Kabila.

More than 400 people have been killed and 200,000 displaced since then, according to the UN. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, also confirmed early in March that mass graves had been discovered in the area.

Around the same time, a Uruguayan peacekeeper was shot and injured in the region.

The UN currently has 19,000 soldiers, police and military observers stationed in the DRC - the largest and most expensive peacekeeping mission in the world. Around 100 troops have been dispatched to the Kasai province.

blc/jm (AFP, Reuters)

South Africa

Minister Defends Zuma Over Finance Minister Recall

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has defended President Jacob Zuma's decision to recall Finance Minister Pravin… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.