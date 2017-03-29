Kenya: Kisumu Aspirant to Empower Sex Workers If Elected Governor

A Kisumu governorship aspirant has promised to implement programmes which will empower commercial sex workers in the region and make their business safe and profitable.

Dr Hezron Mc'Obewa, who is seeking to unseat Governor Jack Ranguma, said this Tuesday when he met over 300 sex workers at the Goan Institute.

He promised that if elected, he will seek to have international conferences held in the region to create a lucrative market for the group.

Dr Mc'Obewa said he will push for the establishment of an international conference centre in Kisumu which will attract events that will bring delegates to the lakeside town.

"These people pay well when they visit foreign countries and your counterparts in those countries make up to Sh200,000 a night.

"It is these big conferences that brings clients who will cough out good money for you people," Dr Mc'Obewa told the sex workers.

He added: "When they come, they will pay you [at] international rates like they are accustomed to in other countries. You will be surprised."

WOO VOTERS

Being an electioneering season, politicians are coming up with many ways of wooing voters and with barely two weeks to the ODM nominations, no stone is being left unturned.

Dr Mc'Obewa said he will also deal with unemployment to ensure many people have money in their pockets.

"Your business is viable when men have money in their pockets and that is why we must (also) create employment for them," said Dr Mc'Obewa.

The aspirant accused Mr Ranguma of being insensitive to the needs of the group who are under the umbrella of Kisumu Sex Workers Sacco.

He urged them to vote for him for them to enjoy the services he would provide.

He said that in most Western countries, the commercial sex in the world has been legalised and is thriving.

He said he will ensure the security of the sex workers is guaranteed if he is elected governor.

"Sometimes you get clients who carry you in their vehicles but your security is at risk. Sometimes you work in poorly lit areas which puts you in danger. This is what we want changed with god leadership," he said.

He urged the sex workers to register with NHIF so as to access medical services.