Uganda: Star Trail - Did Joseph Opio Write Trevor Noah's Tweet?

Last week, Trevor Noah was trending in Uganda.

After clearing the air that he was not going to be performing in Uganda, the South African comedian and also host of Comedy Central's Daily Show was bombarded with all sorts of Ugandan memes that seemed to suggest he had to visit by force.

The hash tag, #TrevorNoahVisitsUganda went viral, forcing the comedian to tweet: "Ok, Uganda you win. I'll try to visit sometime. But when I land, I want the original rolex made by Sula in Wandegeya."

Well, Sula's rolex was legendary years ago; indeed, but it is not known whether Sula still has a stall in Wandegeya. So, how did Trevor learn about Sula?

The Daily Show has two writers that are Ugandan, David Kibuuka, a South Africa-based Ugandan comedian and Joseph Opio, formerly a presenter of LOL with Urban TV.

It is argued that Opio was studying at Makerere University at the time Sula was trending with his rolex and thus may have fed Trevor with the information or written the tweet altogether. Whatever; set a date already, Trevor Noah.

BMK has a time for everything, indeed

That saying is one city businessman Bulayimu Muwanga Kibirige (BMK) understands well and possibly takes to heart. There is time for hard work to make his empire come well together and a time to just wind down.

And how does the rich man ring in the weekend?

At his Hotel Africana surrounded by his ever-expanding investments. The unusual touch, however: the tycoon was not seated in the hotel gardens with business partners or his hajjati.

Star Trail saw him last Friday relaxing in the hotel gardens with about seven of his grandchildren, looking every bit the contented jjajja-mwami as the little ones could be heard referring to him.

All the boys were decked out like miniature Emiratis in Arabic gear and the girls were also properly veiled. Star Trail did not dare interrupt the cosy dinner to find out what jjajja-mwami was celebrating with his grandkids, but he looked so happy.

But again, who wouldn't be, considering the IAAF world cross country championship was just a day away and the rest of the Africana gardens and lobby were dotted with several teams, including the Ethiopians and Moroccans, who were in camp at BMK's hotel, whose stone's throw away location from Kololo ceremonial grounds was an added advantage for business.

Aah! Life in some quarters is really good.

Is Razor Blade the next big thing?

Razor Blade made a lot of news when Solomon Sserwanja debuted his investigative story about deadly gangs in Kampala.

Born Allan Kakuru, Razor Blade is a 21-year- old rapper attached to one of the crews around town. Last week, he was one of the artistes selected to perform at the World Water day celebrations in Moroto, Karamoja, and it seems he impressed.

He got locals screaming by making up freestyle rhymes based on different letters of the alphabet. He was once affiliated to Bobi Wine's Fire Base Crew, but Bobi clarified Razor Blade was just one of those aspiring musicians he gives a chance to perform whenever he comes around.

Well, watch this space, Bobi; Razor Blade - gosh, what a name! - could be the next big thing in Lugaflow.

2Baba releases new version of African Queen

African Queen was the first song MTV Base played, right after a Nelson Mandela message. This was when MTV was opening their African channel, MTV Base.

Since then, 2Face Idibia has gone on to do even bigger things on the African continent, selling albums, winning multiple awards and, of course, changing his name to 2Baba.

A few days ago, 2Baba took to his YouTube channel and uploaded a song, the remix of his once continental anthem, African Queen. Done with a reggae vibe, it is this time round a soundtrack of 10 Days In Sun City, a film in which Annie Idibia, 2Baba's wife, coincidentally features.

Since she featured in the original version as one of the women he was singing to, the video for the new one is very confusing, especially with all those shots of her with Akpos (her love interest in the film).

"I like the song but I hate seeing her with Akpos," noted one of the people that watched the video online.

'Popeye' Bassey out of BB Naija

Is it just Star Trail, or was it anyone else who saw Bassey's bulging biceps and got reminded of the cartoon character Popeye and his spinach obsession?

Well, the Nigerian viewers were clearly not obsessed with Bassey's impressive six-pack or dance skills, for that matter. On Sunday, he became the latest housemate to be evicted from Big Brother Naija.

His muse, Debie Rise, was left in hysterics, weeping for his eviction, as Bassey told Ebuka on stage he has a girlfriend on the outside. Even Ebuka looked surprised.

Well, six talented housemates remain, all of them strong characters. And while the winners were easy to predict earlier - Bisola or Efe - this week could be a game changer as Biggie on Sunday officially allowed conspiracy and plotting against one another.

From Big Brother Africa history, conspiracy and overthinking the game brings out the worst in housemates and has in the past pitted formerly favourite contenders against voting viewers at home. Let's wait and see...