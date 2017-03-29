Tanzania: Information Minister Nnauye Replaced in Cabinet Reshuffle

President John Magufuli has appointed Harison Mwakyembe as his new Minister for Information, Sports and Culture, in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by State House Wednesday.

He replaces Nape Nnauye.

"Dr Magufuli has appointed Dr Harison Mwakyembe as Minister for Information, Sports and Culture," a statement by the Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa notes, without a mention of Mr Nnauye.

Dr Mwakyembe is a former journalist and lawyer who previously served in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who was recently appointed a member of parliament has been named the new Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.