23 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Climate Change - Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda to Benefit From U.S.$6.8 Million Agriculture Grant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zeynab Wandati

Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as Uganda are among countries that will benefit from a $6.8 million fund to build agricultural resilience against climate change in the Horn of Africa.

The cash pay out was approved by the United Nations climate Adaptation Fund Board at a meeting in Bonn, Germany this week.

It becomes the first proposal of its kind to be approved by the board under the Fund's pilot programme for regional projects.

The World Meteorological Organisation proposed that the funds be handed to the three countries which have become extremely vulnerable to climate change over the past 30 - 60 years.

WMO presented a project titled Agricultural Climate Resilience Enhancement Initiative, that seeks to develop strategies that will help vulnerable groups such as smallholder farmers, agro-pastoralists and pastoralists in the Horn of Africa cope with the changing climate. This will be done in partnership with the Inter Governmental Agency on Development (IGAD) Drought Disaster and Sustainability Initiative, in line with each country's plan of action.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation and Igad will execute the project, working alongside each country's meteorological department.

The Adaptation Fund was established under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, with the sole purpose of financing projects and programmes that help vulnerable communities to build resilience and adapt to climate change. Between 2010 and today, the fund has financed projects worth $357.5 million in 63 countries.

Uganda

Egypt Snubs Nile Sharing Agreement, Asks for More Time

Egyptian authorities on Monday, yet again, requested for more time to "consult widely" on the terms and implications of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.