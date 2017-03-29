South Africa: Donald Trump's Impact On South African Civil Society Could Be Far-Reaching

opinion

There is one constant about most donors, whether philanthropic, corporate or aid agencies - they tend to be fickle. By SHELAGH GASTROW.

Every non-profit organisation has a story to tell about a committed donor who has suddenly abandoned their project to chase after the new trend or flavour of the month. We have seen trends come and go - currently international funding to sub-Saharan Africa is falling, while support for the Ukraine and countries in the Middle East such as Syria and Lebanon have seen funding increase.

When it comes to international aid, there is no doubt that it is tied to the foreign policy agendas of various countries and any organisation that accepts such funding needs to be aware that this is so.

As global political shifts change at an increasingly rapid pace, it can only be expected that foreign aid priorities will also change and current partners can certainly be left high and dry. Financially it is not healthy to be tied and dependent to international aid agencies for a long period of time.

When it comes to trends, we are seeing a move away from HIV and Aids. According to an article commissioned by the Open Society...