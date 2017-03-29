Nigeria: Rohr Rules Out England for Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said England will not be a choice of venue for the next friendly international to be played by the national team.

Rohr was speaking against the background of the botched friendly against Burkina Faso in London. The match was abandoned after Burkina Faso failed to get UK visas for most of their players.

The Super Eagles had played a 1-1 draw with Senegal on March 23 at the same venue. However, Rohr could not get his wish to test his youngsters against Burkina Faso who finished third at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Getting UK visas is too complicated, you know," Rohr, told Empowersmag.com. "I think it's better to stay in Schengen, in Europe than go to London where the people have problems. Even some players in our team couldn't come, you know. They didn't get the visa in time."

"We tried to find another team but it was too late.

"We had one very good game against a Senegal team that was so strong, so powerful, we learned a lot. Now we look forwards to our next games.

"The second game, between us, I could see everybody," Rohr added. "Some players need to play because they don't play all the time at their clubs. It was an opportunity for them."