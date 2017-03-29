Somalia: Two Govt Soldiers Murderd in Mogadishu Shooting

Two member of Somali security forces have been killed in an attack in Mogadishu's Bakaro market on Monday afternoon by unknown gunmen, witnesses and police confirmed. Several armed men raided the soldiers outside their station in the drug section of Bakaro market, and killed them on the spot, according to a witness, speaking with Radio Shabelle.

Security forces have immediately sealed off the shooting scene and collected the bodies of the soldiers after their killers escaped the site on foot. No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack, however Al-Shabaab fighters frequently carry out attacks against government positions in Mogadishu.

The security force personnel, elders and civil servants have been targeted in the latest attacks in the capital, as a new government is expected to be endorsed by the MPs soon.