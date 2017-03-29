Somalia: Young Girl Gang Raped in Galkayo, Central Somalia

A gang rape of a teenage girl was reported in the central town of Galkayo on Monday, sparking an outrage among the local communities. twelve men allegedly rapped the girl who identity was not released at gunpoint in northern Galkayo city, which is under the control of Puntland state of Somalia.

According to Radio Shabelle's reporter in the town Ali Gaab, the girl has been admitted to a hospital following the sexual abuse. The rapists who have escaped and are on the run.

In December, a 16-year-old girl was gang rapped on the outskirts of Goldogob town, near the border with Ethiopia, but her rapists were detained and sentenced for fine and jail terms.