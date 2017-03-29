South Africa: Titan's Reward Klassen for Fine Season

Titans wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen has been named as the Titans Player of the Year at the annual Player of the Year Awards, at SuperSport Park on Tuesday night.

It was a fitting tribute to a phenomenal season from the 25-year-old whose feats were rewarded with selection as reserve wicketkeeper for South Africa in the recent Test Series against New Zealand.

Klaasen was a pivotal figure in another stellar season for the franchise, who won the CSA T20 Challenge for a second successive season and finished runners-up in the Sunfoil Series, while securing a home final in the Momentum One Day Cup this Friday.

The 25-year-old's form with the bat earned him the prestigious award along with First Class Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Klaassen enjoyed a stellar season having averaged 48.84 with the bat in the Sunfoil Series, including a mammoth 195 against the Dolphins. Behind the stumps, he claimed 37 dismissals.

Aiden Markram was named Newcomer of the Year, in recognition for a breakthrough season which saw the 22-year-old amassed 565 runs in the Sunfoil Series, including a century on debut.

Markram impressed in the Momentum One Day Cup, which brought a record-breaking individual score of 183 against the Highveld Lions. Markram also improved steadily as a spinner, taking seven wickets in the 50 over competition.

Farhaan Behardien's fastest fifty in the domestic competition helped him win the T20 Player of the Year. Behardien fulfilled the twin role of accumulator in the middle of the innings and explosive finisher with distinction, as he scored 352 runs in the competition.

Henry Davids was named the Limited-overs Player of the Year. The campaign's leading run-scorer with 559 runs, was praised for his consistency with the bat in the 50-over competition.

Guests were hosted by radio personality Six Sotyelelwa, with a special presentation made to departing strength and conditioning coach Diederick Kruger.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners and the team on a successful season," said Jacques Faul, Chief Executive Officer of the Titans.

"Heinrich was rewarded for his character, his extraordinary work-ethic and dedication to excellence.

"Its no secret that we've had a good time on the park and all the players played their part to ensure that we remain one of the top Franchises in the country"

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram

T20 Player of the Year: Farhaan Behardien

Limited Overs Player of the Year: Henry Davids

First Class Player of the Year: Heinrich Klaasen

Most Valuable Player: Heinrich Klaasen

Fans' Player of the Year: Heino Kuhn

Players' Player of the Year: Shaun von Berg

Player of the Year: Heinrich Klaasen

