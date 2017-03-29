South Africa: Kathrada Taught Younger Generation to Respect All - KZN ANC Chair

ANC veteran Ahmed Kathrada taught the younger generation to respect people, irrespective of their standing in society, KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala said on Tuesday.

They had learnt much from him and former president Nelson Mandela, and their task was to follow in their footsteps and help realise a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society, he told journalists in Durban.

The death of the anti-apartheid and human rights activist had robbed the country of a true revolutionary, the SA National Civic Organisation said on Tuesday.

"His profound wisdom and depth of theoretical analysis will be sorely missed as the ANC and the revolutionary alliance navigate turbulent times ahead. He was a gallant fighter, a larger-than-life inspiration and a treasured institution," national spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

Kathrada will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Source: News24