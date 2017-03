A 19-year-old man was shot dead in Paarl East, Western Cape police confirmed on Tuesday.

He was killed in Amstelhof Avenue around 20:00 on Monday, said Captain FC van Wyk.

Police were investigating what exactly led to the shooting.

No arrests had yet been made.

Paarl East Community Policing Forum chair James Pedro said it was not clear at this stage whether the incident was gang related.

Source: News24