South Africa: Civil Disobedience the Next Step for Tafelberg Disaffected

Over the last 72 hours, Reclaim the City, supported by the NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU), has occupied two properties owned by the Western Cape Provincial Government: the Woodstock Hospital and the Helen Bowden Nurses' Home. By LILEILA DOUGAN AND AYANDA CHARE for DAILY MAVERICK CHRONICLE

About 50 protesters from the Reclaim the City campaign gathered outside the Woodstock Health Centre from 06:00 on Monday. Emile Engel, a member of the campaign, says this protest is a reaction to government's decision to sell the hotly contested Tafelberg site, instead of using it to develop low-income housing

This comes after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and the Western Cape cabinet announced they would be going ahead with their plans to sell the last remaining piece of public land in Sea Point to private developers instead of turning it into social housing.

Ntombi Sambu, one of the six protesters who has been occupying the Woodstock Hospital since Saturday, says the City needs to provide 'a deadline and a plan' for affordable housing in Cape Town. Image by Leila Dougan.

"We have taken radical action because Zille and her cabinet have basically made a statement that they don't care about redressing spatial apartheid," he...