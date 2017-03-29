29 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Killed, Cop Injured in Hilton Shooting

Five people were killed and a policeman was wounded in a shootout in Hilton, near Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were called out to a sighting of a vehicle linked to a robbery in the area. Various units went out to approach them, and there was a shootout.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said they were called to an emergency and found five people dead in a veld near a road when they arrived at the scene at around 02:00.

A police officer had been shot in the face and his colleagues had rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators were still on the scene and police were expected to release further information later.

Source: News24

South Africa

