Nigeria: Oil Firm Vows to Tackle Unemployment in Host Communities

Following its takeover of Oil Mining Lease, OML 30 assets from the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Managing Director of Heritage Energy Oil Services Limited, Mr. Stephen Kobak, has promised to address issues of unemployment in the company's host communities.

Speaking in Ughelli, Delta State, at a meeting of the company and Chairmen/Secretaries of 111 host communities in the OML 30 bloc, Kobak said: "We hear from the communities that employment is a major issue for them. We need to address that, but the oil company itself cannot hire many people now because there are few available jobs.

"One thing that we need to discuss in more detail is how we can help the communities to start businesses that will employ the people. We have noticed that the primary area of friction is the non-payment of money that was promised for a variety of reasons but we are going to ensure that the payments that are due are made and the promises are kept. I think if we do that, some, if not much of the friction would disappear."

In his remarks, one of the communities' representative, Mr. Philip Ukeredi, told the company to employ at least five persons from each of the communities in OML 30 and stressed the need for the firm to be mindful of the Local Content Act in its dealings with the communities.