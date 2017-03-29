29 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shaydee Leaves EME Records

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adesoji Adetutu

Singer-cum-vocalist, Shadrach Adeboye Folarin a.k.a Shaydee has announced his exit from Empire Mate Entertainment owned by Banky W.

The singer was signed to the label since June, 2012. The "Won Gbo Mi" crooner took to his Instagram page @shaydeeboi to celebrate Eme boss, Banky W on his birthday, and also announced his exit amidst his message.

He wrote; "Happy birthday Bankssss @bankywellington ... May Gods great favour and grace be with you. Thanks for all I have learnt from you and thanks for the opportunity you gave me to find my path in life as I continue on this incredible journey on my own. May God reward you accordingly a thousand fold."

Nigeria

Govt Moves to Close Displacement Camps

The federal government is currently fine-tuning plans to close internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.