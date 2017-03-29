Nigeria: Shaydee Leaves EME Records

Singer-cum-vocalist, Shadrach Adeboye Folarin a.k.a Shaydee has announced his exit from Empire Mate Entertainment owned by Banky W.

The singer was signed to the label since June, 2012. The "Won Gbo Mi" crooner took to his Instagram page @shaydeeboi to celebrate Eme boss, Banky W on his birthday, and also announced his exit amidst his message.

He wrote; "Happy birthday Bankssss @bankywellington ... May Gods great favour and grace be with you. Thanks for all I have learnt from you and thanks for the opportunity you gave me to find my path in life as I continue on this incredible journey on my own. May God reward you accordingly a thousand fold."