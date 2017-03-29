29 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt to Replicate Kaduna Airport Facilities in 11 Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Federal Government has said it will replicate facilities at Kaduna International Airport in 11 other airports across the country.

Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, announced this yesterday during the inspection tour of Kaduna International Airport by the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, led by its Chairman, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Dunoma said facilities such as approach lighting and the configuration of the power system on the runway at Kaduna Airport would be replicated in other Federal Government-owned airports in the country.

He said: "What we have done here is already being replicated in other airports, but we have done something better than this in Enugu and we are going to continue."

Explaining to the committee on functionality of the facilities, the MD of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Engr. Fola Akinkiotu, said the airports authorities would upgrade facilities at 11 airports.

Nigeria

Govt Moves to Close Displacement Camps

The federal government is currently fine-tuning plans to close internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.